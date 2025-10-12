Mass Shooting at South Carolina Bar Leaves 4 Dead, 20 Injured

A night out turned into tragedy in South Carolina, after gunfire erupted at a packed bar, leaving 4 people dead and at least 20 injured.

According to law enforcement, the shooting broke out late Saturday night into early Sunday at Willie's Bar & Grill on St. Helena Island, where hundreds of people were gathered. When first responders arrived, they found a large, chaotic crowd and multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others are fighting for their lives in critical condition at the hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that as the shooting started, terrified patrons ran for cover, with several fleeing into nearby businesses and homes to escape the gunfire.