FSU's Ethan Pritchard Released From Hospital After Being Shot In Head

Play video content Instagram/@tommycasto_

Ethan Pritchard -- the Florida State University linebacker who was shot in the head in August -- has been released from the hospital.

The footballer's Seminoles team announced the positive update on Thursday ... revealing the former four-star recruit is now on his way to continue his recovery at Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville, FL.

Pritchard's teammate, star quarterback Tommy Castellanos, captured his departure from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital minutes ago, showing Pritchard being cheered on by the Seminoles as he was stretchered from the facility.

The sight is incredible ... considering it's only been a few weeks since the 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman was shot in the back of his head after his car was riddled with bullets at the Havana Heights Apartments.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested four suspects on September 10 ... and charged three, including a juvenile, with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The other suspect was arrested for violation of probation.

"This is the epitome of classic law enforcement collaboration, helping to heal a community harmed by gun violence," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said at the time.

"I commend our agents and fellow law enforcement members for making sure these criminal [sic] see the consequences of their actions."