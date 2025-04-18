Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alleged FSU Gunman Seen on Video Firing at Terrified Students on Campus

Florida State Shooting Campus Gunman Opens Fire on Video Students Hide Under Desks

Published
041825_fsu_shooting_suspect_kal_v2
ALLEGED SUSPECT FIRING SHOTS

The alleged Florida State University shooter stalked his prey around the campus, firing at people as they ran for their lives, and it was caught on terrifying video.

Check it out ... suspected gunman Phoenix Ikner is allegedly seen in the footage walking down a path before he abruptly stops, turns and opens fire at screaming students, who scatter in all directions. A person appears to be lying on the ground nearby.

Phoenix Ikner profile photo instagram 2

Another clip shows a bunch of cops carrying what appears to be a wounded shooting victim across the campus during the rampage.

041825_fsu_shooting_carrying_body_kal
ASSISTING A VICTIM

You can hear someone recording the video express horror and shock, saying, "Oh my God." A frightened person nearby wonders out loud if the alleged victim was shot.

041825_fsu_shooting_student_panic_kal
STUDENTS PANIC ACROSS CAMPUS
AP

Other videos capture students hiding under desks in a classroom, and running from the FSU Tallahassee grounds, with one young woman asking if everyone is OK.

Authorities say Ikner is the stepson of Leon County Sheriff's deputy Jessica Ikner -- and had access to his mom's handgun, which he allegedly used during the violent spree ... along with a shotgun.

041725_florida_state_shooter_kal
INFO ON THE SHOOTER
CNN

Cops say Ikner fatally shot 2 people, who were not students, and injured 5 more, before being shot by the police and taken into custody. He was also hospitalized.

Florida State University Shooting -- The Scene on Campus
Launch Gallery
The Scene on FSU Campus Launch Gallery
Getty

Ikner is believed to be a student at FSU ... investigators have not nailed down a motive for the shooting. Ikner has not been formally charged.

related articles