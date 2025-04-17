Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Florida State University Campus Shooting, 6 Hospitalized, Suspect Arrested

Several people were wounded in a school shooting on the Tallahassee campus of Florida State University Thursday around noon local time ... and at least one person has been arrested.

The university sent out an alert about an active shooter on campus and advised students and the public to shelter in place as law enforcement responded to the situation.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports six people have been injured, with at least one person in critical condition ... and a man has been detained. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed the number to the newspaper.

Surrounding schools were locked down during the response and the investigation.

Videos from the scene appeared to show the chaos on campus with uniformed cops running in the area with long guns.

