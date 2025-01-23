Nashville School Shooter Was Inspired by Hitler and Candace Owens

The Tennessee school shooter apparently drew his inspiration for his deadly rampage from the likes of Candace Owens and Adolf Hitler -- and he was even photographed doing a Nazi salute.

Play video content

Solomon Henderson, 17, who fatally shot a 16-year-old student and injured two others at Antioch High School in Nashville -- posed for a picture mimicking the dead German Nazi leader, which is downright chilling considering Henderson's age and his vicious crimes.

Police say they are investigating an expansive online manifesto purportedly written by Henderson to determine his motive. The massive document includes statements such as “race mixing” and “take revenge," as well as Hitler references and notations about previous school shootings.

Regarding Hitler, Henderson reportedly hailed the dictator for his slaughter of millions of Jews, while also praising Owens -- a right-wing commentator -- and far-right influencer Nick Fuentes.

In one portion of his alleged manifesto, Henderson admits he was mostly radicalized by Owens and Fuentes, as well as others.

Henderson wrote, "Candace Owens has influenced me above all each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over the Jewish question."

Owens responded in a lengthy statement via X, saying, in part, it's "truly sickening that people would use the death of a young 16-year-old girl to try to quickly score political points, rather than to responsibly make sure that what they are sharing is accurate."