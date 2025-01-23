Terrifying Video Shows People Ducking for Cover During Nashville School Shooting

Play video content

A terrifying moment was captured on video during Wednesday's deadly Tennessee school shooting — as gunfire erupted with people ducking for cover just before the assailant killed himself.

Check it out ... a witness filming the chaotic scene with a cell phone camera crouched behind the cashier's station inside the cafeteria at Antioch High School in Nashville.

Two loud gunshots can be heard as students and school personnel order everyone to "move." After the second shot, someone screams, "He shot himself!"

Police say the 17-year-old shooter, identified as Solomon Henderson, turned the gun on himself and died by suicide after fatally shooting one student and wounding another. A third student suffered a facial injury, but was not shot.

Cops say Henderson was also an Antioch student who took the bus to school Wednesday morning before heading to the cafeteria with his firearm and squeezing off multiple shots.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said investigators have found material on the Internet that might provide insights into Henderson's motive.