Nashville School Shooting 911 Calls Document Pleas from Students

Play video content

It's been less than a week since 17-year-old Solomon Henderson opened fire and killed a fellow student at Antioch High School in Nashville ... and new 911 audio reveals just how harrowing the ordeal was for the community.

As you can hear in the audio, obtained by TMZ ... several students begged for police assistance after Henderson shot 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante in the cafeteria, killing her, before turning the gun on himself.

The recordings are certainly bone-chilling, as one student describes hearing "a pop" to one 911 operator ... confirming the violence was taking place in the Tennessee school's cafeteria.

The male student adds ... "Everybody started running out."

The out-of-breath student tells the operator police have responded to the scene and he's safe ... noting he wasn't the only teen to flee the school.

Play video content

Another male student provides even more detail with his own 911 call, telling a different operator he heard "4 gunshots" coming from the lunchroom before running to safety outside.

He explains ... "I think someone was shot, but I'm not sure. All I know is I heard gunshots and I just ran out running."

Others in the community placed calls during the scary shooting, with one young woman calling 911 on behalf of her sister, who she encouraged to hide inside the school amid the violence.

Another call, from a hysterical, distraught mother, is the hardest to hear ... as she can barely formulate a sentence. Take a listen ... the woman is heard yelling, "Are you hurt, baby, are you hurt?" while simultaneously trying to relay information to 911.

Police later identified Henderson as the shooter, and said the teen's motive was still being investigated ... and an alleged manifesto had been uncovered. Henderson was previously photographed doing the Nazi salute, which may shed light about his alleged manifesto.