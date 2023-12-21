Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Students Hang Off Edge Of Building To Hide From Gunman in Prague Mass Shooting

Prague University Shooting Students Hang Off Edge Of Building ... Hiding In Fear Of Gunman

12/21/2023 8:27 AM PT
charles university shooting in Prague

update

9:17 AM PT -- Reports now state the gunman has left at least 15 dead ... including his father, who was found dead earlier in the day.

An unbelievable scene in Prague, as students find safety on the ledge of a building, after a gunman opened fire inside a university building ... with multiple people reportedly dead.

HIDING WHEREVER POSSIBLE
Instagram / @havranekivo

The terrifying moment unfolded Thursday at Charles University in Jan Palach Square, the oldest and largest university in the Czech Republic. It's currently unclear how things started, but images from the scene show a group of students hanging off the building, trying to get out of the shooter's line of sight.

Prague University Shooting

It appears at one point the gunman did get close to the students, because he was spotted on the roof, too ... with his rifle pointing down at the ground below.

Prague University Shooting -- Police On The Scene
Police On The Scene Launch Gallery
Getty

Czech police say 10 people are dead, with dozens of others injured -- cops also say the shooter has been "eliminated." He has yet to be identified.

THE HORRIFYING SCENE
X / @visegrad24

In the midst of the attack, the school's philosophy department was evacuated ... with several people spotted fleeing the scene. An email sent to staff told faculty, "Don’t go anywhere, if you’re in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights."

Originally Published -- 8:27 AM PT

