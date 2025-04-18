Victims Killed in Florida State University Campus Shooting Identified

Two victims killed in the mass shooting at Florida State University have been identified ... one was a food services executive and the other worked in a dining hall.

Robert Morales worked as a dining coordinator at FSU ... his older brother, Ricardo Morales Jr., identified him as one of the shooting victims in a heartfelt social media post.

🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life. ❤️

Him with our Dad on the left and with our other Brother Sister, Gma and cousin. pic.twitter.com/cD24kEZBSU — Ricardo Morales Jr. (@Rick714Canes) April 18, 2025 @Rick714Canes

The other deceased victim was identified as Tiru Chabba ... he was a father of two from South Carolina who worked for Aramark and was on campus during Thursday's mass shooting.

Morales' brother says Robert loved his wife and daughter, and his job at FSU. Reports say Robert started a Cuban restaurant in Tallahassee, where the FSU campus is located, and was an assistant coach at nearby Leon High School.

An attorney for Chabba's family told NBC Miami, "Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they’re living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence."

Cops say 5 other shooting victims are hospitalized, including one who is in critical condition.