Florida State Seminoles Cancel Home Games In Wake Of Shooting

The Florida State Seminoles have canceled all home sporting events through Sunday ... following a shooting that took place on the school's campus earlier Thursday.

A gunman -- who's now reportedly in custody -- opened fire on students just after noon ... and, according to WCTV, six people were hospitalized as a result.

Play video content CNN

Many are still sheltering in place at the university -- while others have evacuated entirely.

Former Florida State running back Cam Akers asked his Instagram followers to "Pray for the Seminole family today" in wake of it all.

FSU's baseball and softball teams both had games slated for this weekend -- but they've now been pulled off the calendar by the school.

The No. 7-ranked 'Noles baseball squad had been set for a nationally televised series against Virginia, which was going to be a rematch of the two teams' meeting at last year's College World Series.

The No. 8 softball team, meanwhile, was preparing for a three-game set versus Georgia Tech. Sunday was supposed to be the program's Senior Day.