FSU Linebacker Ethan Pritchard Shot in Florida

Florida State University is in shock after freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot while visiting family in Florida.

The school said the college freshman was rushed to a local hospital Sunday night and remains in the ICU in “critical but stable” condition. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office told WCTV the shooting happened before 10 PM near the Havana Heights Apartments, where Pritchard was found shot inside a vehicle before EMS rushed him to the hospital.

"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time," the Seminoles said in a statement.

The team's coach Mike Norvell said at a press conference Sunday this was a tragic event and their thoughts and prayers are with Ethan and his family. He said he visited Ethan and his family in the hospital Saturday night and is grateful for the medical professionals taking care of him.