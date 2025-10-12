Three Shootings Popped Off Friday Night in Mississippi, 8 People Dead

The mass shooting in Leland, Mississippi Friday night wasn't the only one in the state ... police say there were two more shootings in different towns.

Cops say after the dust settled from the three shooting incidents, a total of 8 people were dead and around a dozen were injured.

The worst of the shootings took place in Leland, where reportedly 6 people were shot to death and at least 10 were wounded during a street celebration for Leland High School's homecoming weekend.

Another shooting broke out at Heidelberg High School in Heidelberg, MS, a small town 80 miles east of the state capitol of Jackson. Police say 3 people were shot at the high school and two of them were killed, but the third survived. Cops reportedly took a person of interest into custody for questioning.

The last shooting occurred at South Delta High School in Rolling Fork -- a town 40 miles south of Leland, where at least one person was reportedly shot, and two suspects were charged in connection with the incident. The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital but is in stable condition, according to local reports.