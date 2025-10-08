ICE Agents Shoot Chicago Priest in Head With Pepper Ball, on Video

Play video content Kelly Hayes via Storyful

Immigration and Customs Administration agents may have to atone for their sins ... after one agent was caught on video shooting a priest in the head with a pepper ball during an ICE protest -- but the feds say the footage doesn't show the full story.

The icy confrontation between federal agents and protesters went down at an ICE detention facility in Chicago, Illinois on September 19 ... but the video is only now making the rounds.

Watch the clip ... you can see Reverend David Black on the sidewalk, pleading with arms open toward three men in combat gear standing on the roof ... who begin firing less-lethal rounds at the crowd.

Protesters have been gathering outside the facility in Broadview, Illinois for several weeks, demonstrating against ICE agents in the city grabbing undocumented immigrants off the street for detention and deportation.

Bluesky user Kelly Hayes recorded the incident on September 19 ... the video's been making the rounds this week after the ACLU filed a lawsuit against ICE. Several other protesters came to Black's aid, and he's recovered.

DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement Wednesday to TMZ ... "What this clipped video doesn't show is that these agitators were blocking an ICE vehicle from leaving the federal facility -- impeding operations."

McLaughlin continued ... "Over and over again, law enforcement ordered these agitators to move off of federal property so the vehicle could move. Law enforcement verbally warned these agitators that they would use force if they did not move and stop impeding operations. They did not comply. Shortly after, rioters began throwing rocks, bottles and launching fireworks at the law enforcement officers on the roof."

McLaughlin continued ... "At the time of this incident, this facility held criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals. Obstructing law enforcement puts officers, detainees and the public at risk. If you are obstructing law enforcement you can expect to be met with force. And, as an aside, this is the same 'pastor' who flipped Secretary Kristi Noem and our team the bird when we were there last week."

Black spoke about the incident to Religion News Service, saying, “I invited them to repentance. I basically offered an altar call. I invited them to come and receive that salvation, and be part of the kingdom that is coming.”

Black added that after he was shot, “We could hear them laughing.”