DHS Trolls Zach Bryan Using His Song 'Revival' in New Recruitment Video

Zach Bryan looks to be the Department of Homeland Security's latest target ... after he appeared to speak out against ICE, DHS one-upped him by using one of his songs in a video.

In the clip, posted to X, the DHS uses the song "Revival" to accompany footage of Border Patrol and ICE agents rounding up detainees and arresting people in crowds.

The DHS wrote, "We're having an All Night Revival" in the clip shared today.

This is the latest in a back-and-forth that started when the country singer released a new song on his Instagram account along with the message, "the fading of the red white and blue."

In the snippet, ZB sang ICE has plans to "bust down your door" and that kids all over the country are feeling "all scared and all alone."

Soon after that, DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin took aim at the Grammy-winner and 7-year US Navy veteran, telling TMZ ... he should "stick to 'Pink Skies'" -- referring to Zach's famous tune about kids who return home to tell their parents they're proud of how they grew up.

Of course, ICE -- which falls under the DHS -- has come under fire lately after its alleged heavy-handed enforcement tactics, arrest techniques, and alleged inhuman conditions inside its detention facilities. McLaughlin has pushed back on the claims of "inhuman conditions," telling us, "We have higher ICE detention facility standards than most prisons holding US citizens."