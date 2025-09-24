Dallas ICE Facility Fired on by Gunman, 3 Detainees Struck, Shooter Dead

A gunman who shot up a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas Wednesday morning has been confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas police tell TMZ they received a call reporting an individual opened fire on the Texas facility around 6:40 AM ... and the preliminary investigation revealed 2 people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and 1 victim died at the scene.

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025 @Sec_Noem

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said there were "multiple injuries and fatalities" ... which included detainees. No federal agents were injured.

An ICE spokesperson told KXAS-TV in Dallas the three victims are ICE detainees.

Police said the suspect was a sniper firing a rifle from a rooftop, KDFW-TV reports.

Noem condemned the violence, noting ... "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop."