Dallas ICE Facility Fired on by Gunman, 3 Detainees Struck, Shooter Dead

Dallas ICE Facility Shooting 3 Detainees Shot by Sniper ... Gunman and 1 Victim Dead
A gunman who shot up a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas Wednesday morning has been confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dallas police tell TMZ they received a call reporting an individual opened fire on the Texas facility around 6:40 AM ... and the preliminary investigation revealed 2 people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and 1 victim died at the scene.
There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025 @Sec_Noem
The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE…
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said there were "multiple injuries and fatalities" ... which included detainees. No federal agents were injured.
An ICE spokesperson told KXAS-TV in Dallas the three victims are ICE detainees.
Police said the suspect was a sniper firing a rifle from a rooftop, KDFW-TV reports.
Noem condemned the violence, noting ... "While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop."
