Suspect and Victim Identified in New Hampshire Country Club Shooting

Cops have identified the suspect and victim in the deadly shooting that rocked a New Hampshire country club over the weekend.

Cops say 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau stormed into the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua late Saturday night and opened fire, killing 59-year-old Steven DeCesare and injuring two other people.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General and Nashua Police Chief, Nadeau has been hit with a second-degree murder charge and is expected to face additional counts.

Cops say officers rushed to the upscale venue after multiple 911 calls came in reporting shots fired. When they arrived, they found DeCesare fatally wounded and several others suffering from injuries. Authorities confirmed the two additional victims are being treated and are expected to survive.