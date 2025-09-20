Man Arrested After Bullets Rip Through Local ABC News Station In California

Well, that didn't take long -- shortly after bullets ripped through a local ABC news station in California's capital ... cops made an arrest.

Police in Sacramento tell TMZ ... 64-year-old Anibal Hernandezsantana is the alleged shooter ... and he's been arrested and slapped with three felony charges.

Cops say Hernandezsantana is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The arrest comes after cops responded Friday afternoon to reports of a shooting at ABC10 in downtown Sacramento.

As we reported ... police said someone drove by the station and opened fire from a car. Footage showed three bullet holes in a glass window. Journalists were working inside the building when shots rang out, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Hernandezsantana is being held on $200,000 bail and he's got to wait until Tuesday to go before a judge ... according to online records.

ABC10 is an ABC affiliate ... the station broadcasts in Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton.

The station is owned by Tegna ... and Nexstar Media Group recently announced a pending $6.2 billion deal to acquire all of Tegna, including ABC10.

