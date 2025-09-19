Bullets Rip Through Local ABC News Station In Sacramento, Cops Say

Play video content Fox 40

Three bullets pierced through a local ABC news station in California's capital ... and people were inside working when the shooter opened fire.

Cops in Sacramento say someone shot up the ABC10 news station downtown Friday afternoon ... with police responding to reports of shots being fired just after 1:30 PM ... and footage shows three bullet holes in one of the building's windows.

Journalists were working inside the building when the bullets came bursting through ... but incredibly, no one was injured.

Police say this was a drive-by shooting ... an investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made.

ABC10 is an ABC affiliate ... and the station broadcasts in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto.

The station is owned by Tegna ... and Nexstar Media Group recently announced a pending $6.2 billion deal to acquire all of Tegna, including ABC10.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nexstar got the ball rolling on the Jimmy Kimmel suspension ... it was first to announce it was pulling his show from its 32 ABC affiliate stations. Disney, which owns ABC, then yanked Kimmel from all of ABC.