Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner Rips Company Brass Over Kimmel Suspension

Ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner Mouse House Cowers To Bully ... Blasts Kimmel Suspension

By TMZ Staff
Published
michael eisner and jimmy kimmel getty 1
Getty

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner is blasting the Mouse House and current CEO Bob Iger for taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air ... and he's got one question ... "Where has all the leadership gone?"

Eisner, who left his role as Disney CEO two decades ago, sounded off on the Kimmel situation Friday on social media and appeared to take a swipe at his successor.

Michael Eisner and Bob Iger getty 1
Getty

He posted on X ... "If not for university presidents, law firm managing partners, and corporate chief executives standing up against bullies, who then will step up for the first amendment? The 'suspending indefinitely' of Jimmy Kimmel immediately after the Chairman of the FCC's aggressive yet hollow threatening of the Disney Company is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation."

091825_tmz_live_kimmel
R.I.P. FIRST AMENDMENT???
TMZ.com

Eisner added ... "Maybe the Constitution should have said, 'Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, except in one's political or financial self-interest.'"

091825_donald_trump_kimmel_kal
HE HAD IT COMING
Fox News

He ended his rant with some support for Jimmy, and appeared to take a dig at President Trump ... "By-the-way, for the record, this ex-CEO finds Jimmy Kimmel very talented and funny."

Related articles