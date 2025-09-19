Ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner Rips Company Brass Over Kimmel Suspension

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner is blasting the Mouse House and current CEO Bob Iger for taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air ... and he's got one question ... "Where has all the leadership gone?"

Eisner, who left his role as Disney CEO two decades ago, sounded off on the Kimmel situation Friday on social media and appeared to take a swipe at his successor.

He posted on X ... "If not for university presidents, law firm managing partners, and corporate chief executives standing up against bullies, who then will step up for the first amendment? The 'suspending indefinitely' of Jimmy Kimmel immediately after the Chairman of the FCC's aggressive yet hollow threatening of the Disney Company is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation."

Eisner added ... "Maybe the Constitution should have said, 'Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, except in one's political or financial self-interest.'"

