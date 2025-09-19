Donald Trump Says Charlie Kirk 'Might Now' Believe in Hate Speech

Play video content Fox News

In an eyebrow-raising turn in an interview with Fox News Thursday, Donald Trump claimed Charlie Kirk might not be against the idea of "hate speech" following his murder.

Check out the clip ... Martha MacCallum notes the late conservative activist said he did not believe in the concept of hate speech -- and Trump quickly counters, saying ... "He might not be saying that now."

Just last year, Charlie tweeted ..."Hate speech does not exist legally in America," adding ... "There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment."

But, the prez seems to think Charlie would change his tune following his shooting death.

As you know, the current administration has vowed to crack down on speech they deem as hateful toward Charlie. Pete Hegseth confirmed on X the Defense Department (referred to by a spokesman as Trump's preferred new name, "Department of War") is "tracking" celebratory comments made by department military and civilian personnel, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Plus, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday visas will be revoked from any "foreigners" applauding his death.

America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens.



Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country. pic.twitter.com/dQys2OAeK7 @SecRubio

Plus ... Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was suspended after he made comments about MAGA's reaction to Kirk's accused shooter.

Several of Jimmy's peers have spoken out against the move, but tensions are certainly high as Trump warned Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon they're next on the chopping block.