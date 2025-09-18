Hollywood Condemns 'Jimmy Kimmel' Suspension

Hollywood is speaking out against ABC's suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" over host Jimmy Kimmel's comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Ben Stiller was among the first to protest the move by ABC, tweeting "This isn’t right."

His fellow actor Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of Kimmel on Instagram and went off on Donald Trump's administration. She wrote ... "this is unacceptable - f**k this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives - bowing to the orange monster - america is no more 🥲."

Comedian Wanda Sykes aired her thoughts via Instagram video while revealing she was supposed to be a guest on 'Kimmel' Wednesday night. She also took aim at the prez, saying ... "Let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy."

MSNBC's Chris Hayes shared a similar sentiment, tweeting ... "This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I've ever seen in my life and it's not even close."

"One Tree Hill" alum Sophia Bush also claimed free speech is gone, protesting ... "The First Amendment doesn’t exist in America anymore. Period. Fascism is here and it’s chilling."

Don Lemon, Henry Winkler, Halsey, Alison Brie, Christie Brinkley and so many others also spoke out on the shocking news.

Furthermore, the Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East stood by Jimmy's side, writing in a statement ... , "The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people. It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice."

They went on ... "If free speech applied only to ideas we like, we needn't have bothered to write it into the Constitution. What we have signed on to – painful as it may be at times – is the freeing agreement to disagree."

Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also condemned the decision to pull "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Their statement read ... "Our society depends on freedom of expression. Suppression of free speech and retaliation for speaking out on significant issues of public concern run counter to the fundamental rights we all rely on."

The message went on ... "The decision to suspend airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone’s freedoms."

Protesters also let their voices be heard by hanging up posters accusing Trump of being fascist outside the studio that houses Jimmy's show.

ICYMI, the FCC and ABC's owner Nexstar Media Group took issue with Jimmy's recent comments on his show about Charlie's shooting death and indefinitely suspended his show.

The statement in question is ... "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Jimmy has not spoken publicly following his show's hiatus ... but we spotted him swiftly heading to his vehicle in an L.A. garage shortly after the decision was made, and he kept a straight face.