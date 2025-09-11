Somber Stephen Colbert Reacts to Charlie Kirk's Death

I Hope It's 'not a sign of things to come'

Stephen Colbert opened "The Late Show" Wednesday with a somber note, paying respect to Charlie Kirk following his death and sending his condolences to his family and loved ones.

He also shared a sobering message with viewers, noting Wednesday's senseless shooting is reminiscent to the political violence he viewed in the 1960s.

He said ... "I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences. Political violence only leads to more political violence, and I pray with all my heart that this is the abhorrent action of a madman and not a sign of things to come."

As you know, Charlie -- one of the nation's most revered political activists -- was fatally shot during an outdoor tour stop at Utah Valley University. The suspect has not yet been caught, though 2 people have been detained and released after questioning by authorities.

Politicians and celebrities on both sides of the political spectrum mourned Charlie following the heartbreaking incident and decried political violence as well.

Jimmy Kimmel took to Instagram to denounce the shooting and political polarization continuing to happen throughout America. He wrote ... "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

Vice President J.D. Vance and President Donald Trump immediately honored Charlie and his legacy, and California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the shooting as "disgusting, vile, and reprehensible."

He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their 2 young children.