Jimmy Kimmel Hints He Might Move to Italy Amid Trump Feud

Play video content The Sarah Silverman Podcast

Is Jimmy Kimmel about to pull a Rosie O'Donnell and leave the U.S. because of Donald Trump? Well, if you were listening to Sarah Silverman's recent podcast, you just might think so.

Here's the deal ... Jimmy sat down with Sarah — his former girlfriend — as a guest on Silverman's podcast last week and the two bantered about a bunch of stuff, including Jimmy's nemesis, The Donald. For the record, Sarah's no fan of the commander-in-chief either.

At one point, Jimmy made a surprising statement, revealing that he's secured Italian citizenship ... followed by Kimmel calling Trump's second administration "as bad as you thought it was gonna be."

Sarah chimes in with "way worse."

Jimmy doesn't hold back, saying, "It's so much worse, it's just unbelievable." He adds, "I feel like it's probably even worse than he would like it to be."

And the complaining about Trump doesn't stop there -- it also includes some interesting takes on Joe Rogan ... check out the full clip.

Play video content C-SPAN

As you know ... Trump has been blasting all three late-night network hosts, namely Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Kimmel. It's no secret Trump doesn't get along with the comedians who have made fun of 47 for years.

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, Rosie O'Donnell — another comic — famously moved out of the U.S. after Trump won the 2024 presidential election and now lives in Ireland.