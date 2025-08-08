Greg Gutfeld Talks Gay Bar with Jimmy Fallon, Avoids Politics on 'Tonight Show'

Play video content The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and Fox News' Greg Gutfeld caught up like a pair of chummy old friends on 'The Tonight Show' Thursday ... giddily recalling their drunken meeting in NYC and completely kicking politics to the trashcan.

Check out the clip ... the right-wing host recalled meeting a sloshed Jimmy in an "illegal speakeasy" in New York City -- where he says Jimmy tackled him with a hug like a "giant golden retriever."

After Jimmy "wrestled" Greg and his pal ... they decided to head out to another bar -- which Greg deemed was a gay bar because "the bartender at 6 o'clock takes off his shirt."

Jimmy and Greg had a grand 'ole time going down memory lane together ... later moving the conversation onto Greg's game show, "What Did I Miss?", which involves contestants being isolated from society for months and then returning to reality, which is when they're asked to pick out fake headlines from real ones.

The television hosts' avoidance of politics is huge -- Greg is a right-wing favorite of Donald Trump, while Jimmy sits on the opposite side of the political spectrum. Perhaps, the pair decided trading political jabs following an appearance by the Jonas Brothers would be too much of a downer.

Regardless, viewers seemed appreciative of the softball banter -- commenting on social media they were happy to hear "good conversation" without polarizing politics.

As you know ... Jimmy is no stranger to throwing a playful dig at the prez, and confirmed he doesn't "like what's going on one bit" after the announcement of Stephen Colbert's cancellation on CBS. Trump has denied having anything to do with the cancellation ... but not all fans are convinced.

Play video content C-SPAN

Trump -- who appeared on 'The Tonight Show' in 2016 -- has warned that Fallon and his colleague Jimmy Kimmel should be careful ... 'cause he sees their shows being next on the chopping block.