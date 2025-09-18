Stephen Colbert Says Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Is Censorship, Rips Trump

Stephen Colbert is rushing to Jimmy Kimmel's defense ... and taking another shot at President Trump.

Colbert reacts to ABC indefinitely yanking Kimmel's show off the air in Thursday's episode of his own late-night talk show ... according to CNBC ... blasting the Kimmel suspension as "blatant censorship."

Stephen laid the blame with Trump, saying ... "With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch."

Colbert told Jimmy he stands with Kimmel and the show's staff 100% ... and dedicated the show to 'Kimmel' staffers and free speech.

As you know ... ABC suspended Kimmel on Wednesday after FCC chairman Brendan Carr ripped Kimmel for comments he made about the Charlie Kirk shooter. Carr suggested the FCC might take action against ABC.

Trump has been celebrating Kimmel's suspension. Speaking to the media during a visit to the United Kingdom, Trump slammed Kimmel for the "horrible thing" he said about Kirk, and claimed Kimmel is "not a talented person."

Colbert can certainly relate to Kimmel.