Donnell Rawlings Defends Jimmy Kimmel, Says Comedians Shouldn't Be Canceled

Donnell Rawlings is defending Jimmy Kimmel in the face of government sponsored cancel culture ... and he's explaining why comedians should be allowed to speak freely, without fear of losing their jobs.

The veteran standup comic joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live," and we asked him about ABC suspending Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely after outrage over Jimmy's remarks about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer and MAGA.

Donnell says comedians are supposed to make light of tragic events to help Americans cope, and he says what's happening to Kimmel will make comics extra careful about what they say ... which he says is actually bad for the country and comedy.

Dave Chappelle is one of Donnell's best friends, and he told us some advice he got from DC that certainly relates to the current Kimmel situation.

Donnell sounds like he's got a lot more to say here, but he's holding his tongue, because of what happened to Kimmel ... which only underscores the point he's trying to make.

The biggest concern for Donnell now that cancel culture is back ... where do we draw the line?!?