FCC Chair Hints He's Eyeing 'The View' Next After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

If They Don't Want to End Up Like Jimmy!!!

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr just fired a warning shot at "The View" ... suggesting the ABC daytime panel show could be next on his list after ABC's indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night program.

Check it out ... Carr was a guest Thursday on "The Scott Jennings Radio Show," where he explained why other talk shows -- like ABC's "The View" -- are not required to air opposing viewpoints or feature opposing candidates on the same program, for example ... and why that could change going forward.

As the chairman explained, "The View" and its competitors are officially labeled "bona fide news" programs ... meaning they're exempt from following the FCC's Equal Time Rule. So, they aren't required to give political rivals equal time on each show.

However, "The View" was founded by legendary newswoman Barbara Walters and is produced by ABC News -- so it's unclear given those news credentials that Carr has a case here to revoke their exemption status.

ABC is of course an FCC-regulated network. Carr noted ... "It’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether ‘The View’ and some of the programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place."

The commissioner's comments came on the heels of Kimmel's indefinite suspension over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassin. His ousting came after Carr and affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair objected on behalf of their market audiences to Kimmel's words.

"The View" was notably silent about Kimmel's suspension Thursday, despite it being the biggest news of the day.