James Woods Tells Jimmy Kimmel to 'Eat S***' After Suspension

James Woods has little sympathy for Jimmy Kimmel in the wake of his indefinite suspension from late-night TV ... sending the comedian an expletive-topped message amid the news.

While the rest of Hollywood has rallied around Kimmel following his abrupt departure from television, the veteran actor made it clear he was not upset by ABC's decision ... telling Kimmel to "eat s***" in a note shared on X.

Check it out ... Woods starts off his message feigning empathy, praising Kimmel as a fellow artist and claiming he's "heartbroken" by the way JK's been treated.

He adds ... "I believe he is, in his heart of hearts, a good and decent fellow, devoid of malice and hate."

Woods, who is a vocal Donald Trump supporter, then reveals the post is a fake out ... signing off the message with "just kidding" and instructions for Kimmel to consume, err, doo-doo.

JW's take on the situation is strikingly different than most of Hollywood's, with many citing Kimmel's suspension as an attack on freedom of speech.

As we reported, Kimmel's show was suspended over his controversial remarks regarding Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting.

Even former President Barack Obama weighed in on the news, accusing the Trump administration of trying to muzzle the media.

Remember, Kimmel's ousting comes months after fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert saw his show canceled by CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global.

The company defended the cancellation as a financial decision at the time ... but it coincided with Colbert publicly criticizing CBS/Paramount's $16 million lawsuit settlement with Trump.