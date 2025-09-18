Jimmy Fallon Skips Out on Speaking Event After Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension

Jimmy Fallon pulled the plug on his appearance at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in New York City on Thursday following the news that ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday night.

He was scheduled to join the “Staying On Brand” panel, but is "no longer able to attend," according to a memo sent to Adweek. The panel reportedly went forward with marketing executive Bozoma Saint John and Fast Company Senior Staff Editor Jeff Beer as scheduled.

Scooplet: It looks like Jimmy Fallon, who was supposed to speak this morning at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, has abruptly cancelled his appearance. pic.twitter.com/6fceFQNfEG @MarkStenberg3

TMZ has reached out to Fast Company and Fallon's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

Play video content The Benny Show

As you know, ABC placed Kimmel's late-night show on an indefinite hiatus after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr slammed his recent comments about MAGA and Charlie Kirk's murder as “truly sick” ... and warned ABC they better shape up.

Kimmel has not spoken publicly about the shocking news, but his Hollywood peers took to social media to protest the decision as well as critique President Donald Trump's administration for what they say is trampling on the First Amendment.