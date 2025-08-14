Jimmy Fallon Roasts Donald Trump Using Taylor Swift Songs

Hey Trump ... Look What You Made Me Do!!!

Play video content NBC

Taylor Swift has drawn plenty of criticism and insults from Donald Trump in the past -- and now Jimmy Fallon’s spinning her material to roast the Commander-in-Chief ahead of his Friday summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It was pure comedy gold -- Jimmy went full Swiftie on Wednesday's 'The Tonight Show,' belting lines like, "For a long time Trump looked at Putin and thought, 'You Belong With Me,' and when the people warned him to steer clear, he would just 'Shake It Off.'"

The hits kept coming -- like how Americans worry Trump isn’t serious about negotiating for peace in Ukraine … "because his brain is basically one giant 'Blank Space.'"

Jimmy didn’t stop there ... joking how Trump had told Putin it had been a "Cruel Summer" for him because of the whole Jeffrey Epstein mess -- elaborating everyone thinks "I Did Something Bad," but everyone on the island was "22."🤷‍♀️

You’ve gotta check the full clip -- jokes were coming fast and furious. And hey, it’s nothing new for Fallon ... he’s been roasting Trump for ages.