Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles After 'Live!' Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel isn't letting his show's suspension rain on his parade -- he was seen smilin' wide as he stepped out of his car in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

Perhaps his fellow late-night show hosts having his back has him feeling extra loved after ABC swiftly booted 'Live!' off the air following pressure from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who threatened to "take action" following Jimmy's remarks about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter and his political affiliation.

Play video content NBC

Play video content Comedy Central

Jon Stewart took a jab on "The Daily Show" as well ... cheekily telling his audience ... "We have another fun, hilarious, administration-compliant show."

In addition to a happy-looking Kimmel, cameras captured moving trucks outside his studio Thursday. It's not clear what for, but he is scheduled to tape a week of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House beginning Sept. 29.

TMZ has contacted BAM multiple times regarding the status of the show ... so far, no word back.

Play video content NYC & L.A. TMZ.com

Protestors have also been spotted in New York City and L.A., demanding ABC put Kimmel back on air ... and calling President Donald Trump a fascist.