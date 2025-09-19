Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & Seth Meyers React to Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Network late-light hosts are rallying behind Jimmy Kimmel after his ABC suspension ... tackling the controversy in their Thursday night monologues.

'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon -- who Trump's rooting to get fired next -- jokes ABC getting pressured by the FCC to suspend Kimmel has left everyone thinking, "WTF."

Fallon quips his father texted him a bunch, sending condolences that his show got canceled -- mistakenly, since they share the same first name. But then he gets earnest, saying he has no idea what's going on ... calling Kimmel "a decent, funny and loving guy" and hoping he makes a comeback.

Similar to Jon Stewart ... Fallon does a bit, sarcastically complimenting Trump's appearance and singing his praises.

Stephen Colbert -- whose show will be taken off the air in May -- got serious right out of the gate, opening with, "Tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel" and slamming Kimmel's suspension as "blatant censorship."

The 'Late Show' host points to Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" -- something that may have seemed harmless, but Colbert says "With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch." He goes on to say ABC is naive if they think they'll satisfy the Trump admin ... joking they've never read the children's book "If You Give a Mouse a Kimmel."

Colbert speaks directly to Jimmy, saying he's 100-percent behind him and his staff. He claps back at FCC Chair Brendan Carr -- who said broadcasters need to oppose programming that doesn't meet "community values" -- and Colbert says his community values are freedom of speech.

On 'Late Night,' Seth Meyers rips Trump’s admin for “pursuing a crackdown on free speech.” Once again, he butters up the prez, sarcastically dubbing him a “visionary, innovator, a great president, and an even better golfer.”