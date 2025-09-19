Jimmy Kimmel Pops Up With Security at Lawyers' Offices After Suspension

Play video content BACKGRID

Jimmy Kimmel looks like he may be exploring legal options over his TV timeout ... because he pulled up to an office tower known for housing tons of lawyers ... and he had two security guards with him.

Check out this video of Jimmy getting out of his car in a parking garage Thursday in L.A.'s Century City ... two beefy security guards rush over to escort him into the building.

It appears Jimmy may be meeting with his attorneys ... this in the wake of his show getting taken off the air.

While Jimmy was in his meeting ... photogs spotted an LAPD squad car stopping outside Jimmy's Los Angeles estate and speaking with someone from the funnyman's security team.

Police tell us the cops in the car here were just on a routine patrol through the area ... and there were no calls for service at Jimmy's place.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in NYC and L.A. outside ABC and Disney ... with demonstrators showing support for Jimmy.

Kimmel's fellow late-night talk show hosts also defended him on the air Thursday night ... backing him in the face of the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" suspension.

