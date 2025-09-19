President Trump Calls FCC Chair 'American Patriot' After Kimmel Suspension

Play video content

President Donald Trump has nothing but praises to sing for FCC Chair Brendan Carr after Carr pressured ABC, leading to the network's indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night TV show following the host's remarks about Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect.

Check out Trump's chat with reporters in the White House Oval Office Friday ... he's exuding pride as he calls Carr an "incredible American patriot with courage."

He then takes a dig at unnamed networks for being dishonest, bringing up "the old days" when networks would need to get relicensed each year -- and only could do so by showing "honesty and integrity." The Federal Communications Commission currently renews licenses on 8-year terms.

When a reporter asks the prez if he believes Carr should have the right to revoke licenses, he doubles down and says ... "I think Brendan Carr doesn’t like to see the airwaves be used illegally and incorrectly and purposely horribly."

As you know, there's quite a lot of discourse about Jimmy's indefinite suspension after he opined on-air on the MAGA movement's reaction to the shooting suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Many of the talk show host's peers came to his defense ... though plenty of people are siding with the FCC.

On the other hand, TMZ caught up with North Carolina U.S. Rep. Pat Harrigan Friday, who thinks the FCC may have crossed the line ... but said he thinks Jimmy did as well.