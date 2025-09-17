Alleged Charlie Kirk Killer Wore Anti-Ligature Gown During Court Appearance

Suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson wore a strange outfit during his first court appearance Tuesday — and we're told his smock was designed so he couldn't hang himself.

Robinson appeared virtually in a green suicide prevention smock from the Utah County Jail where he's been locked up in the Special Housing Unit since his arrest last week, accused of fatally shooting Kirk, according to authorities.

During Tuesday's hearing, Robinson was seated in a room facing the camera, which showed him from his head to his torso dressed in the green smock, also referred to as anti-ligature clothing.

Raymond Ormond — a spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff's Office — tells TMZ ... the smock might look like a bulletproof vest, but it's really a one-piece gown with Velcro patches and no waistband, ties, cords or some other ligature to hang oneself.

TMZ broke the story ... Robinson was placed in the Special Housing Unit under Special Watch so mental health professionals could determine if he's a danger to himself or suicidal.

While it's unclear if Robinson has threatened suicide in jail ... we're told Tyler informed his father he'd rather take his own life than turn himself in after allegedly killing Kirk. But, Robinson ultimately decided to surrender to police.

Play video content