Tyler Robinson Confessed to Roommate Shortly After Charlie Kirk Murder

Prosecutors in Utah just released a conversation police say alleged Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson had with his lover/roommate after the fatal shooting ... and it includes a confession.

According to documents, Robinson texted his roommate shortly after the murder on September 10th to look for a note under a keyboard. The note stated, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson, "You weren't the one who did it, right????" Robinson responded, "I am, I'm sorry."

Robinson told his roommate he was staying near the campus because he wanted to go back and retrieve the rifle. Interestingly, he said, "To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I die of old age. I'm sorry to involve you."

The roommate did not go to police. As late as Thursday evening, authorities still didn't know the identity of the assassin.

Robinson told the roommate during the text exchange not to talk to the media or do interviews, adding, "If any police ask you questions, ask for a lawyer and stay silent."

Once Robinson was arrested late Thursday night, authorities say the roommate fully cooperated.

Robinson told the roommate he was planning to kill Kirk for "a bit over a week," adding, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Robinson also added, "Remember how I was engraving bullets? The f***** messages are mostly a big meme, if I see 'notices bulge uwu' on fox news I might have a stroke."