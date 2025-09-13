New Footage of Tyler Robinson Hours Before Shooting

Play video content TMZ.com

New surveillance video shows Tyler Robinson -- the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk Wednesday -- walking toward Utah Valley University's campus hours before he allegedly pulled the trigger.

Check out the clip -- a slender, young-looking man casually strolls in a residential neighborhood in Orem, Utah just outside the university's official grounds. He's wearing a strikingly similar outfit to the one officials said Tyler was sporting the morning of the shooting -- a maroon shirt, black cap, light-colored shorts and sneakers.

This would be the first time we are seeing him in the outfit on the day of the incident, as the FBI only released images of him in the black clothing he wore to allegedly commit the crime.

Authorities say he showed up to campus in a grey Dodge Challenger around 8:30 AM, while our footage was recorded at 8:07 in the morning ... about 4 hours before he allegedly took Charlie's life.

Remember ... we also obtained videos of a man who matches the official description of Robinson walking towards campus in his all-black ensemble just shy of noon Wednesday -- minutes before the FBI said he entered the Utah Valley University campus to allegedly carry out the attack.

He's walking the same path in both clips ... seemingly nailing down his plan of action earlier in the morning.

As you know, Charlie was hit with a single shot at 12:23 PM local time Wednesday, and the gunman took off from there.