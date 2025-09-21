1 Killed, Multiple Hurt in New Hampshire Wedding Mass Shooting

Gunfire turned a New Hampshire wedding into chaos this weekend ... leaving one man dead and several others injured, and guests fleeing for safety.

The mass shooting went down around 9:30 PM Saturday night at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, where a wedding celebration was underway. Police say a 59-year-old man was killed, while two others suffered gunshot wounds. Cops say several more guests sustained non-gun related injuries while scrambling to escape the mayhem.

Witnesses described panic erupting as shots rang out inside the venue. At first, cops feared there were multiple shooters, but after reviewing surveillance footage, they confirmed there was only one suspect. The gunman was quickly taken into custody, and officers stressed the public was no longer in danger.

Early Sunday, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau had been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear.