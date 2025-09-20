Van Jones Shares Message Charlie Kirk Sent Him Day Before Death

Play video content CNN

Van Jones says Charlie Kirk sent him a message about getting together to respectfully disagree about some major issues the day before he died ... and it underscored what Kirk was all about.

Van shared the alleged DM from Charlie with Anderson Cooper on CNN ... and it's basically Charlie reaching out to get Van to debate him on the Charlotte train stabbing.

Van and Charlie had been going back and forth over whether the Ukrainian refugee who was killed was attacked because she was white ... and the beef was heated. But Van says Charlie reached out to have a civilized and gentlemanly discussion.

The message reads ... "Hey, Van, I mean it, I'd love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race. I would be a gentleman as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably."

Van says the late political activist sent the message Sept. 9 ... the day before he was shot and killed in Utah. He says he didn't see the message until after the shooting.

He explains he's sharing the message now after all the narratives about civil war and censorship in the wake of Charlie's death ... and he says Charlie stood for none of those things.