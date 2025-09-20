Secret Service Detains Armed Man Posing as Law Enforcement at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site

An armed man posing as a law enforcement officer at Charlie Kirk's memorial service site was taken into federal custody Friday and charged by the state of Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tells TMZ ... 42-year-old Joshua Runkles was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail after "exhibiting suspicious behavior" Friday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona ... the location of Sunday's memorial service for Kirk.

The Arizona DPS and Secret Service tell TMZ the man informed Secret Service agents he was armed when they approached him, and he falsely claimed to be a member of law enforcement. Officials say he is not affiliated with law enforcement.

He was booked on a felony charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor of carrying a weapon into a prohibited place.

Unclear what the guy was doing poking around the Kirk memorial site armed to the teeth ... but the Secret Service says they are investigating, along with local law enforcement.

Play video content TMZ.com