Donald Trump, J.D. Vance Will Speak at Charlie Kirk Memorial

President Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are slated to deliver speeches at Sunday's Turning Point USA memorial for Charlie Kirk, along with other notable names from the administration.

Charlie's widow Erika is also set to speak at the Arizona event -- this will be her second time publicly addressing her husband's murder. She first gave a passionate speech about carrying on her husband's legacy last Friday, just 2 days after his horrific death.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Cabinet Secretaries RFK Jr., Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard will also attend. Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor will make their way to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to honor Charlie as well. More names were expected to be announced.

The memorial event is titled "Building A Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk" ... it is not a funeral.

The Trump administration has been vocal about its disgust over Charlie's assassination, with both the prez and veep blaming the political left for the violence. Vance even blasted those on the left while sitting in for Charlie on Kirk's podcast this week, declaring it's a "statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left."

As you know, the conservative activist was murdered while hosting a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday. Police say the suspected gunman, Tyler Robinson, had become disgruntled with Charlie and his messaging recently.