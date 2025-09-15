J.D. Vance Rails Against Far Left 'Lunatics' After Charlie Kirk Assassination

We Have Crazies, But Not Like Far Left Lunatics

Vice President J.D. Vance started railing against far left "lunatics" towards the end of his tribute to Charlie Kirk ... getting emotional as he hosted his late friend's super popular radio show days after Kirk was assassinated.

Vance took the reins of "The Charlie Kirk Show" broadcast and podcast Monday ... sitting down in front of the microphone from the White House and going on an epic rant about what his boss, President Trump, likes to call the "radical left."

The veep said something's gone really wrong with the far left and claimed it was a "statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left."

Vance called for unity after Kirk's assassination, but said there would be no unity with everyone ... and he rattled off a list of excluding factors.

J.D. said America can only unite when people acknowledge political violence is unacceptable and when institutions that promote violence and terrorism are dismantled.

Interestingly, Vance said he couldn't promise if he "would avoid Charlie's fate."

Kirk was super close with the veep ... Vance penned a long message to Charlie on social media after CK was shot dead in Utah ... and then he took Charlie's casket on Air Force Two and flew Kirk's body home to Arizona.

Vance helped carry the casket on the plane and JD's wife, Usha, was seen offering support for Charlie's widow, Erika.

Earlier Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel went on TV and said Charlie's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, wrote a note threatening to kill the conservative activist. Patel also said the FBI has DNA evidence linking Robinson to the rifle that killed Kirk with a single shot.

