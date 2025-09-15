Donald Trump Skips Kennedy Center's Charlie Kirk Vigil for Golf

President Donald Trump was MIA from the Kennedy Center's vigil for late conservative pundit Charlie Kirk Sunday night ... choosing instead to enjoy a weekend away at his golf club in New Jersey.

The White House said POTUS was in Bedminster, NJ, at the Trump National Golf Club this weekend ... where he attended the "Hope Through Education" gala Saturday and discussed Kirk's fatal shooting.

During Saturday's event, 47 was heard calling suspect Tyler Robinson a "radicalized" individual.

Trump was in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening ... he returned to the White House Residence at 6:30 PM ... when people were lined up at the Kennedy Center, about a mile and a half away, to remember the murdered conservative commentator.

In fact, the vigil started at 6 PM, so Trump's decision to skip out on the evening is noticeable ... especially as 85 members of Congress and his MAGA allies made appearances.

Everyone from House Speaker Mike Johnson to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was present for the vigil.

Even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the crowd at the Kennedy Center, where she spoke on behalf of POTUS and said Trump "loved" Charlie "so much."

Trump is slated to attend Kirk's funeral next weekend, however ... confirming he will visit Arizona for the burial after a state visit to the United Kingdom.

First Lady Melania Trump's attendance has not been confirmed, with Trump previously noting that he didn't ask her to accompany him.

He added ... "We’re going to Europe, so we’re going to be doing that. I haven’t even thought of it. I’ve been thinking about other things."

As you know, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck last week while speaking at Utah Valley University. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was apprehended Friday after a massive manhunt ... and was booked on aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm charges.