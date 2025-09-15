Jerry Jones Speaks On Decision To Honor Charlie Kirk, 'We Just All Abhor Violence'

Jerry Jones is explaining the Dallas Cowboys' decision to honor Charlie Kirk prior to Sunday's game against the New York Giants ... saying as an organization, "we just all abhor violence."

America's Team was one of several franchises that held a moment of silence for the 31-year-old Sunday, with multiple opting not to -- as the NFL left the decision up to each hosting squad.

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on #Giants win + thoughts on the moment of silence for Charlie Kirk at AT&T stadium.



"We just all abhor violence. It’s impacting us all, and certainly we we all stand together on any front relative to the threat of violence...."



Jones said the recent violence is "impacting us all" ... and referenced growing up in the '60s and the string of senseless crimes that affected politics.

"I was a young guy, but aware, in the '60s when we had huge violence, lost President [John F.] Kennedy and his brother and many, many others, Martin Luther King [Jr.]," Jones told reporters following Dallas' win.

"It's something that we all really need to just be aware of, support our law enforcement, and do everything we can to keep the violence in check."

The NFL decided to pay tribute to the Turning Point USA founder Thursday night during the Green Bay Packers' matchup with the Washington Commanders.

"It's up to the clubs for this Sunday's games," the league went on to say in a statement. "There have been a variety of moments of silence and tributes in-stadium and on-air in all games or a game immediately following events that rise to a national level. Clubs also often hold moments following a tragic event that affects their community."