Jason Chaffetz Says America Can't Lose Healthy Debate After Charlie Kirk Shooting

Play video content

Former Congressman Jason Chaffetz was in the crowd when conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a university in Utah, and he says America can't let the tragedy stop folks with different views from voicing their opinions in a civilized manner.

Jason joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we asked him what Charlie's killing means for the future of America, and political events and gatherings held in public spaces ... like the campus tour Charlie was doing when he was shot dead.

Play video content Jeremy King via Storyful

Harvey and Jason go way back and have always had spirited and civil debates on a host of issues they disagree on ... and Jason says that's the spirit Charlie embodied, and it's something we can't lose sight of as a country.

But with the Kirk assassination and a couple of recent attempts on President Trump's life, Jason tells us he fears young people will see that and shrink away from gathering in public spaces to talk politics and debate ... something he says is core to our democracy.

Jason says Charlie's success was built on standing in front of people who disagreed with them and challenging them on their views ... a style he says resonated with young folks and got them to think.

He was at Wednesday's Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University when a gunman shot and killed Charlie ... and Jason tells us what the feeling in the crowd was like before the gunshot rang out.

Play video content X/@TaylerUSA - Tayler Hansen