Charlie Kirk Shooting Witness Describes Incident, Immediate Aftermath

Charlie Kirk's shooting almost didn't seem real at first to one attendee ... who was in line to ask the conservative commentator a question when he was shot through the neck.

We spoke with Robert Carpenter, who went to the event Wednesday specifically to debate Kirk. Robert's not a Utah Valley University student ... he does on-the-street interviews with people -- and likes to ask UVU attendees questions when he's in town.

Carpenter says he and his buddy gave a woman in line $40 to cut her ... and, they were around fifth or sixth in line to ask a question.

However, while Charlie was debating the second person in line, Carpenter says he heard a shot ring out. He didn't think much of it -- at first, not believing it could be real -- until he saw the blood pouring from Kirk's neck.

Carpenter says he and the people around him immediately hit the ground in the area right next to Kirk's tent -- which is essentially a pit, providing little actual cover to the students.

He says eventually everyone got up and ran for cover ... and, he was then able to hide behind an SUV before hitching a ride with some people to escape from the shooting scene.

Robert tells us he's shocked this shooting went down at Utah Valley ... 'cause he's always thought of Utah as a very safe place -- and, he plans on returning in a few months to interview more folks on the campus.

As you know ... Kirk was shot in the neck around 12 PM local time on Wednesday -- and, video captured blood pouring from his neck after he was shot. Kirk was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Kirk was 31.