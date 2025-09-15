Taylor Swift Was Behind Bulletproof Barrier at NFL Game After Charlie Kirk Killing, Fans Say

Taylor Swift snuck into a football stadium to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce at work ... and it looks like she used a bullet-resistant portable shield to evade detection following Charlie Kirk's very public murder.

i think this is taylor sneaking in im confused pic.twitter.com/CubpqtOoj3 — angel ❤️‍🔥 (@dqylightrush) September 14, 2025 @dqylightrush

Swifties are running with an interesting theory online after Taylor kept an extremely low profile at Sunday's game between Travis' Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ... her fans think she was behind a bulletproof barrier that was seen rolling through the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium in K.C.

Check out the video ... there's a bunch of security guards and other staffers walking with the rolling screen and they're clearly hiding someone from being seen in public.

We did some digging and it seems the barrier being used here is a bullet-resistant portable shield partition that retails for about $6,000.

Taylor usually makes high-profile arrivals to Arrowhead to watch Travis play ... with tons of video typically showing her making her way to her suite. That didn't happen Sunday and it's unclear why she seemingly felt the need to sneak in behind a protective barrier.

It will be interesting to see if Taylor keeps this up ... the screen may be bad luck though ... the Chiefs lost, 20-17, to drop to 0-2 on the season.