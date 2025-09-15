Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Was Behind Bulletproof Barrier at NFL Game After Charlie Kirk Killing, Fans Say

Taylor Swift Shielded By Bulletproof Barrier At Chiefs Game ... According To Fans After Kirk Murder

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift and travis kelce x getty 1
Getty Composite

Taylor Swift snuck into a football stadium to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce at work ... and it looks like she used a bullet-resistant portable shield to evade detection following Charlie Kirk's very public murder.

Swifties are running with an interesting theory online after Taylor kept an extremely low profile at Sunday's game between Travis' Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ... her fans think she was behind a bulletproof barrier that was seen rolling through the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium in K.C.

Check out the video ... there's a bunch of security guards and other staffers walking with the rolling screen and they're clearly hiding someone from being seen in public.

We did some digging and it seems the barrier being used here is a bullet-resistant portable shield partition that retails for about $6,000.

Taylor usually makes high-profile arrivals to Arrowhead to watch Travis play ... with tons of video typically showing her making her way to her suite. That didn't happen Sunday and it's unclear why she seemingly felt the need to sneak in behind a protective barrier.

It will be interesting to see if Taylor keeps this up ... the screen may be bad luck though ... the Chiefs lost, 20-17, to drop to 0-2 on the season.

The revelation comes on the heels of Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting while he was onstage during an event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday. Police in Utah arrested Tyler Robinson in connection with the murder.

