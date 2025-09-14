Taylor Swift Sneaks Into Arrowhead Stadium For Travis Kelce's First Home Game

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's game today ... but, from FOX's broadcast and social media you'd hardly know it -- 'cause it looks like she snuck into the stadium!

While the singer-songwriter usually makes a splash when she shows up to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs, it seems no one got a good glimpse of her Sunday ... 'cause video of the star striding down the tunnel on her way to her suite didn't surface online.

Plus, the TV broadcast seemingly didn't show her at all ... so, a few outlets previously reported she didn't pull up to take in the action this time.

However, sources confirmed to TMZ she was there ... and, it appears social media's figuring it out, too -- 'cause video has now surfaced showing a group of security walking a huge screen past a gaggle of gawking fans.

i think this is taylor sneaking in im confused pic.twitter.com/CubpqtOoj3 — angel ❤️‍🔥 (@dqylightrush) September 14, 2025 @dqylightrush

Check out this viral clip from this afternoon ... which captures security rolling a screen in front of these lookie-loos -- clearly hiding something (or someone?) from view.

We don't know for sure this is her, obviously ... but, since we know she pulled up, it wouldn't surprise us one bit if she was behind this screen stunt -- literally!

Unfortunately for Taylor ... her soon-to-be husband's team took the L -- falling 20-17 against their Super Bowl LIX nemesis the Philadelphia Eagles.