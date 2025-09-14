Travis Kelce Admits He Cried Proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is letting fans in on the moment he popped the question to Taylor Swift, and let’s just say he was a bundle of nerves.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up during a pre-game sit-down with Erin Andrews on Sunday, revealing the proposal had him tearing up. “There were a few tears here and there. I’m an emotional guy,” he admitted. “The palms were definitely sweating. It’s been an exciting ride up to this day. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Trav didn’t spill every detail, joking he wanted Taylor to “tell that story.” But he confirmed the milestone moment went down last month, right after she guest-starred on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.