Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Would Be Great for Economy, R.I. State Rep Says

Rhode Island locals are eager to host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's forthcoming wedding ... RI State Representative Brian Patrick Kennedy tells TMZ.

The local politician tells TMZ ... he hasn't heard whether or not Swelce plans to have their nuptials in the Ocean State, but he's hopeful it happens ... given the star-studded wedding could bring serious business to his constituents.

Per Rep. Kennedy, the wedding would be great for the state's economy, as Tay and Trav's celeb friends would likely flock to the area and spend big bucks ... on everything from housing to restaurants to entertainment.

Kennedy also notes that a Swelce affair in Westerly -- where Taylor owns her Watch Hill estate -- could bring an influx of tourists after the fact ... which would be, of course, also good for the area.

The rep says he'd love to see Swift highlight some local dishes at her wedding, if held in R.I. He suggests a menu of Del's lemonade, coffee milk, and Rhode Island clam chowder -- which is DIFFERENT from New England clam chowder -- could put the little state's culinary prowess on the map.

Again, this is only if Taylor and Travis actually choose to host the wedding in the area -- or even on her over 5-acre property.

Rep. Kennedy praises Taylor as a good neighbor, who regularly pays her property taxes ... but notes he's never seen her around town. So, it's not certain if T Swift will enter her "Mrs." era on the East Coast.