Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Would Be Great for Economy, R.I. State Rep Says

Swelce Wedding Would Make Waves for the Ocean State

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor-swift-travis-kelce-getty-1
Getty

Rhode Island locals are eager to host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's forthcoming wedding ... RI State Representative Brian Patrick Kennedy tells TMZ.

The local politician tells TMZ ... he hasn't heard whether or not Swelce plans to have their nuptials in the Ocean State, but he's hopeful it happens ... given the star-studded wedding could bring serious business to his constituents.

Brian Patrick Kennedy

Per Rep. Kennedy, the wedding would be great for the state's economy, as Tay and Trav's celeb friends would likely flock to the area and spend big bucks ... on everything from housing to restaurants to entertainment.

Kennedy also notes that a Swelce affair in Westerly -- where Taylor owns her Watch Hill estate -- could bring an influx of tourists after the fact ... which would be, of course, also good for the area.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Photos
Launch Gallery
The Proposal Launch Gallery

The rep says he'd love to see Swift highlight some local dishes at her wedding, if held in R.I. He suggests a menu of Del's lemonade, coffee milk, and Rhode Island clam chowder -- which is DIFFERENT from New England clam chowder -- could put the little state's culinary prowess on the map.

Again, this is only if Taylor and Travis actually choose to host the wedding in the area -- or even on her over 5-acre property.

Hollywood Cheers For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement
Launch Gallery
A-List Reactions Launch Gallery

Rep. Kennedy praises Taylor as a good neighbor, who regularly pays her property taxes ... but notes he's never seen her around town. So, it's not certain if T Swift will enter her "Mrs." era on the East Coast.

Only time will tell!!!

Related articles